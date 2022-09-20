Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mr. Terrance passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on Sunday (Sept 18, 2022) surrounded by his family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kevin Lee Terrance, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 12:00 – 2:00pm & 4:00-6:00pm at the Funeral Home. Mr. Terrance passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on Sunday (Sept 18, 2022) surrounded by his family.

Surviving are five brothers Paul (Debbie) Terrance of Dallas Fort Worth, Chris “Pete” Terrance of Lyons, Michael Terrance of Virginia, Danny Terrance of Ogdensburg, Brian (Kerri) Terrance of Ogdensburg; seven sisters Rosanne (Harold) Planty of Ogdensburg, Jarilyn (John) Ashley of Flackville, Vicki (Aubrey) Schutt of North Rose, Millie Sue Brown of Ogdensburg, Michele (Bob) Volz of W. Stockholm, Mary Burwell of Ogdensburg & Nicole Bennett of Fulton; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Three brothers Randy, Robin & Patrick Terrance and a brother in law Edward Burwell predeceased him.

Kevin was born on June 25, 1956 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Alexander & Barbara (Towe) Terrance. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and relocated to Texas where he worked on oil rigs. He later moved back to Ogdensburg, and was a night manager at Walmart until 2004 when his health declined.

Kevin was an avid NY Yankee fan. He enjoyed playing basketball and golfing, and loved to talk politics. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

