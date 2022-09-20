Low water levels cause early end of boating season

At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.
At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over.

“These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these levels. I don’t know what it’s going to be like when we do hit November,” said Dale Stoughtenger, who owns Duck Cove Marina near Chippewa Bay.

He says these water levels in September are a first. Lower levels have been a trend since August on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

At current levels, boaters are pulling out one month sooner than normal.

“It was mass, you know? Out of 62 boats, I have four boats left to put away and it’s nuts,” said Stoughtenger, Duck Cove Property Owner, Any boats still in the water now face challenges like getting stuck in the muck or damaging propellers.

“Just be careful out there. You’re going to hit bottom somewhere, there’s no doubt. Pay attention with your GPS and if you don’t have one, it shows a lot of the shoals,” said Mike Greaney, boat owner.

With the summer season coming to end this week, it looks like for many the 2022 boating season will wrap up as well with hopes of higher water levels next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game

Latest News

National Rifle Association logo
National Rifle Association grades congressional incumbents, candidate
WWNY
Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
WWNY
WWNY Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
Michael Snow
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023