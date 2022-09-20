Melissa M. Conto, 45 of Morrisonville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Melissa M. Conto, 45 of Harpp Street Morrisonville, passed away unexpectedly at CVPH Medical...
Melissa M. Conto, 45 of Harpp Street Morrisonville, passed away unexpectedly at CVPH Medical Center surrounded by close friends and family.(Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Melissa M. Conto, 45 of Harpp Street Morrisonville, passed away unexpectedly at CVPH Medical Center surrounded by close friends and family.

Melissa was born December 31, 1976 in Malone, NY the daughter of Albert and Kim (Patnode) Hynes. She attended Salmon River Central School and later would work as a night auditor at the Holiday Inn Express in Plattsburgh. Melissa married Scott in 1995.

Melissa enjoyed volunteering at the Adirondack Scenic Railroad in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid NY. She later helped create a paranormal team known as APPS. She loved helping assist in the investigations both behind the scenes, as well as in the field. When she wasn’t volunteering, she enjoyed cooking for her family, as well as spending time with her 3 children and 4 grandkids. She also enjoyed going to Donnelly’s Ice Cream, car rides with the music blaring and always made sure she had a bottle (or two) of Mountain Dew with her at all times.

Melissa is survived by her fiancé James Buckson of Morrisonville; her mother, Kim Hynes of Syracuse; her children Kaylynn Conto, and companion Jacob Plourde of Norfolk NY; Baley Conto and his fiancé Kaelyn Rice of Massena NY; Devin Conto of Morrisonville; the Father of her children Scott Conto of Altona NY; her 4 grandchildren, Carson, Kaiden, Amyah and Declan; two half-sisters, Kissie Hynes of PA; Rebecca Hynes of Massena; a half-brother Alexander Hynes of Massena.

She was predeceased by her father Albert Hynes.

In following their mothers wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

National Grid has delivered half a million dollars to help with costs of building a new YMCA in...
National Grid gives $550K to Watertown YMCA project
Candles
William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield
Mr. Terrance passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on Sunday (Sept 18, 2022)...
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg
On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and...
Nora Ellen McGregor, 83, of Massena

Obituaries

Candles
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
Candles
Gloria J. Lamendola, 72, of Massena
James passed away after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday September 15,...
James R. Alguire, of Massena
Candles
Graveside Service: Donald E. DeNardo, 69, of Watertown
National Rifle Association logo
National Rifle Association grades congressional incumbents, candidate