National Grid gives $550K to Watertown YMCA project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid has delivered half a million dollars to help with the costs of building a new YMCA in downtown Watertown.

The utility company presented a $550,000 check.

Part of the money, $300,000 will go to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to help with the costs of cleaning up toxic chemicals in the building.

The rest of the money will help with the YMCA’s construction.

“Most of our work was pre what you see today and the development of the programs that help the Y and their project but it means a lot to National Grid as a partner in the community,” said Gerald Haenlin, National Grid-

“It feels great! We have worked really hard to remediate this building and provide a clean facility to the YMCA for future generations,” said Marshall Weir, Jefferson County Economic Development.

Representatives from Purcell Construction, which is doing the work, say that construction is on schedule. It should be complete next fall.

