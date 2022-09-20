National Rifle Association grades congressional incumbents, candidate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Rifle Association has handed out grades to two candidates running for the 21st Congressional District - incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik and Democrat Matt Castelli.

Stefanik, who posted a picture on Twitter a few days ago at a gun show in Parishville, gets an A+ rating from the NRA based on her voting record.

Castelli scored an “F.” In a news release, he said he never received a questionnaire from the NRA or sought an endorsement.

Stefanik says Castelli dodges the question of whether he supports an assault weapons ban.

Castelli says he doesn’t support an ill-defined assault weapons ban and opposes recent New York state gun legislation which he says harms law-abiding gun owners.

Stefanik has also said the state’s new gun laws are unconstitutional.

The 21st Congressional District excludes Watertown but stretches from parts of Fort Drum east toward Schoharie and Washington counties.

In the 24th Congressional District, which represents Watertown and parts of Jefferson County, Republican Claudia Tenney gets an A+. Democrat Steve Holden did not receive a grade.

