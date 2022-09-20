National Rifle Association grades congressional incumbents, candidate

National Rifle Association logo
National Rifle Association logo(NRA)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Rifle Association has handed out grades to two candidates running for the 21st Congressional District - incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik and Democrat Matt Castelli.

Stefanik, who posted a picture on Twitter a few days ago at a gun show in Parishville, gets an A+ rating from the NRA based on her voting record.

Castelli scored an “F.” In a news release, he said he never received a questionnaire from the NRA or sought an endorsement.

Stefanik says Castelli dodges the question of whether he supports an assault weapons ban.

Castelli says he doesn’t support an ill-defined assault weapons ban and opposes recent New York state gun legislation which he says harms law-abiding gun owners.

Stefanik has also said the state’s new gun laws are unconstitutional.

The 21st Congressional District excludes Watertown but stretches from parts of Fort Drum east toward Schoharie and Washington counties.

In the 24th Congressional District, which represents Watertown and parts of Jefferson County, Republican Claudia Tenney gets an A+. Democrat Steve Holden did not receive a grade.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game

Latest News

WWNY
Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
WWNY
WWNY Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
Michael Snow
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023
Local Arts Fall Festival
Fall arts festival coming soon