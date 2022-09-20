Nora Ellen McGregor, 83, of Massena

On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Nora passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1938 in Massena, NY to Anne and Gerald Patterson, she spent her life rooted in the North Country. For the past three decades she has spent several months a year in California and came to consider that her second home.

Nora had a deep love for her family and friends. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and embraced every moment with her children and grandchildren. She was selfless, kind, compassionate, giving, and forgiving. She made friends everywhere she went and always left a lasting impression. Living life with a selfless mindset guided her to do volunteer work with the Salvation Army for more than two decades.

Nora influenced everyone around her to love more, give with an open heart, and to live in the moment. She had a sense of humor that she didn’t even realize. She loved many things, but was passionate about traveling, experiencing new things, shopping with her sister, Christmas, and coffee. Nora never wanted to be the center of attention, but secretly loved a good get together thrown in her honor. Those of us who were Blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and imprint she left on our hearts will be everlasting.

Her spirit is carried on by her children, Christine Peters, Jonathan McGregor, and Kirk McGregor (daughter-in-law Carol); grandchildren, Amber, Anakin, Emma, Arwen, and Jolie; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Scarlet; sisters, Carolyn McGrath and Barbara Wilson; brothers, Jerry Patterson (sister-in-law Carol), Eugene Patterson (sister-in-law Elizabeth), Charlie Patterson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nora was preceded in death by her beloved life partner, Ernest Cappiello, her parents Gerald and Anne Patterson, sister Joyce Way, brothers-in-law Ira Way and Harold McGrath, and sister-in-law Cindy Patterson.

The burial service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Pine Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in California on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

