Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend

Cape Vincent Oktoberfest
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, at the Village Green.

There will be traditional Bavarian food, activities for children, and a beer tent featuring local brews. There’s also a contest for people wearing traditional German outfits.

Find out more and buy tickets at capevincent.org/ofest. You can also call 315-654-2481.

Tickets will also be available at the event.

