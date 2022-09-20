Police: ex-employee made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A former worker at Tug Hill Vineyards is accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations, costing the town of Lowville business $13,000.

State police charged 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. of Lowville with a felony count of first-degree identity theft.

Nisley is accused of creating numerous false reservations online, using anonymous aliases, which resulted in a $13,000 financial loss for Tug Hill Vineyards on Mother’s Day.

According to police, Nisley admitted that he made the fake reservations because he was upset with his former employer.

Police said he expressed remorse for his actions and stated he understood it was not a harmless prank.

Nisley was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game

Latest News

334 Clay Street
Watertown apartment’s property manager blames squatters for garbage problem
Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona damage worries north country’s Puerto Rican community
Kristyna Mills
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
National Grid has delivered half a million dollars to help with costs of building a new YMCA in...
National Grid gives $550K to Watertown YMCA project