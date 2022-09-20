Police: ex-employee made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A former worker at Tug Hill Vineyards is accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations, costing the town of Lowville business $13,000.

State police charged 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. of Lowville with a felony count of first-degree identity theft.

Nisley is accused of creating numerous false reservations online, using anonymous aliases, which resulted in a $13,000 financial loss for Tug Hill Vineyards on Mother’s Day.

According to police, Nisley admitted that he made the fake reservations because he was upset with his former employer.

Police said he expressed remorse for his actions and stated he understood it was not a harmless prank.

Nisley was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.

