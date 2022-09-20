Poltergeist 40th Anniversary - Back on the Big Screen

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema - Salmon Run Mall
Back on the big Screen
Back on the big Screen(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

here!” A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O’Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set ... At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings’ home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.

This 40th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

September 25, Sunday at 4:00 pm

September 26, Monday at 7:00 pm

September 28, Wednesday at 7:00 pm

A Fathom Event

