Tomorrow’s Health: Pregnancy-related deaths, depression & yoga for knees

(WWNY) - A new report shows more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable.

Data collected by maternal mortality review committees from 2017 to 2019 identified some of the leading underlying causes, including mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, and cardiac conditions.

The research confirmed people of color are disproportionally impacted while highlighting the need to improve care.

Major depression

A study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows nearly one in 10 people in the U.S. reports having major depression.

Researchers at Columbia University looking at data from 2015 through 2020 found depression rates were highest in adolescents and young adults.

The authors observed depression escalating even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoga for knees

Logging on for yoga may improve knee function for those with knee osteoarthritis.

Researchers from the University of Melbourne conducted a randomized trial of more than 200 adults and found a 12-week online yoga practice improved knee function in the short term.

However, knee pain during walking did not significantly improve.

