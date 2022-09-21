7 News receives state awards for excellence in broadcasting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News was recognized Wednesday with three excellence in broadcasting awards for our journalism.

The New York State Broadcasters Association named 7 News This Evening as “Outstanding Evening Newscast.”

We also received awards for “Outstanding Spot News Coverage” and “Outstanding Specialty Programming.”

The specialty programming award is in recognition of “Heart of the North Country,” our annual holiday program which highlights all the stories from the year that make the north country special.

