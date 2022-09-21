7 News receives state awards for excellence in broadcasting

7 News was recognized Tuesday with three excellence in broadcasting awards for our journalism.
7 News was recognized Tuesday with three excellence in broadcasting awards for our journalism.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News was recognized Wednesday with three excellence in broadcasting awards for our journalism.

The New York State Broadcasters Association named 7 News This Evening as “Outstanding Evening Newscast.”

We also received awards for “Outstanding Spot News Coverage” and “Outstanding Specialty Programming.”

The specialty programming award is in recognition of “Heart of the North Country,” our annual holiday program which highlights all the stories from the year that make the north country special.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
334 Clay Street
Watertown apartment’s property manager blames squatters for garbage problem
Kristyna Mills
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area

Latest News

Military sexual assault
Army more likely to confine soldiers on drug charges than sexual assault, probe finds
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Nicholas Rafus
Watertown man faces drug possession charges
The Great Pumpkin Derby
Great Pumpkin Derby back for another year