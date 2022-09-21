An Evening With the Artist - Natalli Amato

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library are pleased to present the first in our “An Evening with an Artist” series, a special event featuring local author Natalli Amato.

Natalli will read poems from her latest release, “Burning Barrel,” as well as participate in a Q&A with attendees.

Tickets are $10 per-person and include light refreshments. In addition to being available online, tickets can also be purchased at the Flower Memorial Library.

About Natalli:

Natalli Amato is a poet, fiction writer, and journalist from upstate New York. She is the author of the poetry collections On a Windless Night and Burning Barrel. She has two forthcoming works: Willing: Poems (a full-length collection from Golden Dragonfly Press) and Gone Walking and Other Departures (a chapbook from Illuminated Press).

Natalli was awarded the Edwin T. Whiffen Poetry Prize as an undergraduate at Syracuse University. Her poems “Luncheon, Westport Connecticut” and “Describe a Life” were both nominated for Pushcart Prizes. Her poem “Price Chopper, Alex Bay” was nominated for inclusion in the Best of The Net Anthology.

Natalli’s poetry is deeply inspired by the North Country region of New York State where she grew up and continues to be drawn to. Her poetry has appeared in several anthologies and numerous literary publications, and she is a poetry reader for Carve Magazine.Outside of poetry, Natalli writes for Rolling Stone, Vice, Chopra Global, and Taste of Country. She is currently working on her first novel. She lives in Vermont.

At The Flower Memorial Library, Sep 29, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

229 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601, USA

Tickets can be purchased here

