Beautiful for most of the day with storms tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might need a jacket if you’re heading out this morning, but you can ditch it by afternoon.

Early temperatures were in the 40s and 50s, and we should be in the mid- to upper 70s later.

It will be nice to have summer-like temperatures on the last full day of summer.

It will be mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

A cold front will push through with showers starting late this afternoon and into the evening. Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and damaging winds are possible through the night.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s

It will feel like fall all day Thursday, although the season doesn’t officially start until 9:03 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have showers on Monday and there’s a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s for both days.

