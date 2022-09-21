Beautiful for most of the day with storms tonight

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might need a jacket if you’re heading out this morning, but you can ditch it by afternoon.

Early temperatures were in the 40s and 50s, and we should be in the mid- to upper 70s later.

It will be nice to have summer-like temperatures on the last full day of summer.

It will be mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

A cold front will push through with showers starting late this afternoon and into the evening. Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and damaging winds are possible through the night.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s

It will feel like fall all day Thursday, although the season doesn’t officially start until 9:03 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have showers on Monday and there’s a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s for both days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
Police: ex-employee made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
Apartment at 140 High Street
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
Kristyna Mills
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
Michael Snow
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7
Thunderstorms on Wednesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Cloudy with a small chance of rain