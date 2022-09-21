Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed ... for now

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon.

Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement.

The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the origin of a warrant. The judge said the charges can be re-filed.

In August, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office brought the charges against Skelly after its “investigation revealed Mr. Skelly provided two false written statements to Ogdensburg police officers during a subsequent police investigation.”

The Ogdensburg Police Department filed a complaint against the mayor in connection with an investigation in November 2021, the same month that former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack was accused of slicing a tire on Skelly’s Corvette and stalking Skelly at his home.

In May of this year, all charges against Mack were dropped after evidence surfaced that Mack was at a nearby Stewart’s Shop at the time.

Mack said the charges against Skelly were “absolutely” related to the November incident.

It’s not immediately clear if charges will be refiled against Skelly.

“The district attorney’s office did not file the charges and was not part of filing the charges just like every other misdemeanor case in the county,” said county D.A. Gary Pasqua.

