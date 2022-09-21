Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed ... for now

Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon.

Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement.

The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the origin of a warrant. The judge said the charges can be re-filed.

In August, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office brought the charges against Skelly after its “investigation revealed Mr. Skelly provided two false written statements to Ogdensburg police officers during a subsequent police investigation.”

The Ogdensburg Police Department filed a complaint against the mayor in connection with an investigation in November 2021, the same month that former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack was accused of slicing a tire on Skelly’s Corvette and stalking Skelly at his home.

In May of this year, all charges against Mack were dropped after evidence surfaced that Mack was at a nearby Stewart’s Shop at the time.

Mack said the charges against Skelly were “absolutely” related to the November incident.

It’s not immediately clear if charges will be refiled against Skelly.

“The district attorney’s office did not file the charges and was not part of filing the charges just like every other misdemeanor case in the county,” said county D.A. Gary Pasqua.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
334 Clay Street
Watertown apartment’s property manager blames squatters for garbage problem
Kristyna Mills
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area

Latest News

Homelessness
Lewis County uses teamwork to address homelessness
Drug overdoses
Jefferson County’s 2022 overdose deaths trending downward
661 Factory Street
Condemned Watertown building being repaired
U.S. - Canada border
Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine, ArriveCAN app requirements to enter