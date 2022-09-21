Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, 38, formerly of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, age 38, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Watertown.

Arrangements are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Danny was born on June 14, 1984 in Gouverneur to the late Stewart “Stewie” E. Miller and Tammy A. (Peden) Law who survives him. He attended Gouverneur Central School.

Danny enjoyed going to the casino and was a frequent winner on his scratch-off tickets. He loved hanging out with his nephew Ethan; they had lots of fun together.

Danny is survived by his mother, Tammy Law; his paternal grandmother, Alice Miller-Berry; his brother, Joseph Miller; his nephew Ethan; his step mother, Laura Miller; his aunts, Sheryl and Herbert Simmons, Sally Holland, Melissa Miller; his uncle, Steven Miller along with his many cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Stewart Miller; his paternal grandfathers, Earl Miller and James Berry; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Peden; his sister, Dawn Miller and his uncle, Samuel Miller.

Donations in memory of Danny may be made to a charity of your choice.

