Dinner & donations at Sacred Heart Foundation event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 49th annual Sacred Heart Foundation scholarship dinner was Tuesday night.

Plaques were given out to a few long-time supporters.

The dinner raises money for people going into priesthood as part of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.

The Catholic Church has struggled in recent years recruiting people to become priests.

“Sometimes the first step to increasing the amount of men who are entering the priesthood is to make sure there’s enough money available to make sure they have the proper training,” foundation president Patrick Signor said, “the years of training that go into being a priest and a brother for the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.”

The foundation has raised more than $2 million and given out 2,400 scholarships over the last half century.

