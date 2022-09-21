Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day in Jefferson County.

Several city and county officials spoke about efforts to get drugs off the streets and spread awareness of the overdose problem.

Recovering from her addiction, Amanda Loomis Serrano is now ten years sober. She says she lost most of her family to overdoses.

“I’m just continuing to lose everybody. My whole generation is being wiped out. I try to participate in every outreach overdose, any kind of awareness and education for the community,” she said.

The Alliance for Better Communities, which focuses on reducing underage drinking and drug abuse, hosted the event.

