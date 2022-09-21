Great Pumpkin Derby back for another year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second year for the Great Pumpkin Derby.

Organizer Teri Walters said the event will help kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s an event that features pumpkins being rolled downhill on wheels. The rules are few: it must be a decorated real pumpkin and it must be fastened, somehow, to four wheels.

It’s Saturday, October 1 on Rand Drive in Watertown. Rand Drive is the road connecting Jefferson Community College and the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Registration is at 10 a.m. on the event starts at 11 a.m.

It costs $10 to enter. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

You can find out more by emailing greatpumpkinderby@gmail.com.

