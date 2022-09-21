Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While people may be envisioning life after COVID, a north country doctor says the virus is still here.

President Joe Biden recently declared the pandemic over in the United States.

Medical Director of the Samaritan Family Health Network Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn says that’s certainty recognition that we’re in a different phase of the pandemic.

But Dr. Wetterhahn says while people are safer and better protected, COVID-19 is still present and widespread - an important reason to consider the most recent fall booster.

“If you didn’t get one of the previous two boosters, you still should get the new fall booster because it is specifically tailored toward the variant of omicron that is currently prevalent,” he said.

Dr. Wetterhahn also encourages those who test positive for COVID to call their health care provider to find out if they qualify for certain COVID medications.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.