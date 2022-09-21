Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster

Updated Covid-19 Boosters
Updated Covid-19 Boosters(MGN, Inkyeong Yun / DVIDS, Vincent De Groot / U.S. Air National Guard)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While people may be envisioning life after COVID, a north country doctor says the virus is still here.

President Joe Biden recently declared the pandemic over in the United States.

Medical Director of the Samaritan Family Health Network Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn says that’s certainty recognition that we’re in a different phase of the pandemic.

But Dr. Wetterhahn says while people are safer and better protected, COVID-19 is still present and widespread - an important reason to consider the most recent fall booster.

“If you didn’t get one of the previous two boosters, you still should get the new fall booster because it is specifically tailored toward the variant of omicron that is currently prevalent,” he said.

Dr. Wetterhahn also encourages those who test positive for COVID to call their health care provider to find out if they qualify for certain COVID medications.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
334 Clay Street
Watertown apartment’s property manager blames squatters for garbage problem
Kristyna Mills
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area

Latest News

Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and...
Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day
7 News was recognized Tuesday with three excellence in broadcasting awards for our journalism.
7 News receives state awards for excellence in broadcasting
Military sexual assault
Army more likely to confine soldiers on drug charges than sexual assault, probe finds
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees