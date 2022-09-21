Marilyn L. Cline, 94, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road,...
Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road, surrounded by her loving family.(Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1928 in Olean, NY, daughter of Merton L. and Eleanor I. Fairchild Langworthy. She graduated from New Rochelle High School, in New Rochelle, NY, and then from Syracuse University with a BS in Food and Nutrition.

She married Austin Landon Cline on June 18, 1949 in New Rochelle, NY.

Marilyn worked for many years as Director of Volunteers for the Childs Hospital and Nursing Home, in Albany, NY, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of the Albany Curling Club and served as it’s first woman president, the Delmar United Methodist Church, Gamma Phi Beta, attended the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church, volunteered as a tutor for middle school students and was very active with Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Austin;, daughters, Nancy (George) Werthmuller, Scott Township,PA, Barbara(Bob) Baroni, Shelton, CT, and Lori (Mike) Morelli, Clearwater, FL; and her son, Austin, Jr. (Genny) Cline, Indian Shores, FL; Grandchildren, Jason (Megan)Baroni, New Canaan, CT, David Baroni, Chicago, IL, Theresa(Matt) King , Brooklyn, NY, Elizabeth Morelli, Jacksonville, FL, Mike Morelli, Clearwater, FL, and Laura Morelli, Clearwater, FL; Great-Grandchildren, Leo Baroni, Finn Baroni, Kaia Morelli, and Ellie King. Her siblings Eleanor (Cole) Carnes, San Antonio, TX, Gene (Maria) Langworthy, Mesquite, NV, and Elise (Brooks) Low, Guilford, CT, also survive her. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Jim Langworthy.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 24th from 3-5pm at the Costello Funeral Home, 113 Church Street, Alexandria Bay, NY.

A funeral service will be held the following Saturday, October 1st at 2pm at the Costello Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Point Vivian Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

661 Factory Street
Condemned Watertown building being repaired
U.S. - Canada border
Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine, ArriveCAN app requirements to enter
Ronald F. Dicob, 79, formerly of State Route 26, died early Tuesday morning on September 20,...
Ronald F. Dicob, 79, formerly of Martinsburg
Pauline Marie Fuse 75, formerly of Connecticut died Monday, September 19, 2022 at Bishop...
Pauline Marie Fuse 75, formerly of Connecticut

Obituaries

Michael Griffin holds Rotary Club license plate
Potsdam man prevents state from discontinuing Rotary Club license plates
Updated Covid-19 Boosters
Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster
Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and...
Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day
7 News was recognized Tuesday with three excellence in broadcasting awards for our journalism.
7 News receives state awards for excellence in broadcasting
Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, age 38, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday,...
Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, 38, formerly of Gouverneur
Military sexual assault
Army more likely to confine soldiers on drug charges than sexual assault, probe finds