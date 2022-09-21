Marilyn L. Cline, 94, of Alexandria Bay

Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1928 in Olean, NY, daughter of Merton L. and Eleanor I. Fairchild Langworthy. She graduated from New Rochelle High School, in New Rochelle, NY, and then from Syracuse University with a BS in Food and Nutrition.

She married Austin Landon Cline on June 18, 1949 in New Rochelle, NY.

Marilyn worked for many years as Director of Volunteers for the Childs Hospital and Nursing Home, in Albany, NY, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of the Albany Curling Club and served as it’s first woman president, the Delmar United Methodist Church, Gamma Phi Beta, attended the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church, volunteered as a tutor for middle school students and was very active with Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Austin;, daughters, Nancy (George) Werthmuller, Scott Township,PA, Barbara(Bob) Baroni, Shelton, CT, and Lori (Mike) Morelli, Clearwater, FL; and her son, Austin, Jr. (Genny) Cline, Indian Shores, FL; Grandchildren, Jason (Megan)Baroni, New Canaan, CT, David Baroni, Chicago, IL, Theresa(Matt) King , Brooklyn, NY, Elizabeth Morelli, Jacksonville, FL, Mike Morelli, Clearwater, FL, and Laura Morelli, Clearwater, FL; Great-Grandchildren, Leo Baroni, Finn Baroni, Kaia Morelli, and Ellie King. Her siblings Eleanor (Cole) Carnes, San Antonio, TX, Gene (Maria) Langworthy, Mesquite, NV, and Elise (Brooks) Low, Guilford, CT, also survive her. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Jim Langworthy.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 24th from 3-5pm at the Costello Funeral Home, 113 Church Street, Alexandria Bay, NY.

A funeral service will be held the following Saturday, October 1st at 2pm at the Costello Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Point Vivian Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.