Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark your calendars. The dates are set for this year’s “A North Country Festival of Trees.”
Festival committee members Mary Corriveau and Lisa O’Driscoll say this year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
The event benefits the Samaritan Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.
It’s November 27-29 and December 1-4 at the former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
Sponsors buy Christmas trees, volunteers decorate them, and then they’re sold at auction.
Learn more at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.