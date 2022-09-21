Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark your calendars. The dates are set for this year’s “A North Country Festival of Trees.”

Festival committee members Mary Corriveau and Lisa O’Driscoll say this year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The event benefits the Samaritan Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.

It’s November 27-29 and December 1-4 at the former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.

Sponsors buy Christmas trees, volunteers decorate them, and then they’re sold at auction.

Learn more at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.

