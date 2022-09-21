Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine, ArriveCAN app requirements to enter

TORONTO (WWNY) - An official familiar with the matter says Canada will likely drop the Covid vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September.

The official says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign-off on the decision but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well ending random COVID testing at airports. Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCaN app will also no longer be required.

Lawmakers like north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) have been calling on both the U.S. and Canada to drop all remaining border travel restrictions, including Canada’s mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app.

Canada is similar to the United States in that it requires non-citizens to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by September 30.

