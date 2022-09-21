Pauline Marie Fuse 75, formerly of Connecticut died Monday, September 19, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10:00 Am until the time of the service. Burial will be in Morley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Save The Children, My Stuff Bags, or a children’s charity of one’s choice or to Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse.

Pauline was born February 24, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT and was a daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Parsons) Novitzky. She graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, CT and furthered her education at Butler Business School in Bridgeport, CT.

She retired from First Federal Savings and Loan Bank in Connecticut as Assistant Vice President of 2 branches. She also owned and operated a cleaning business, was employed as a technical recruiter for Adecco/TAD Technical, and worked at a YMCA providing childcare.

She married Dennis Fuse on September 26, 1970 and was married to him for 23 years. Pauline is survived by her two daughters Tiffany M.K. Fuse’ and husband Richard A. Nelson of Morley and Michele T. Minotti and her husband Michael of Waxhaw, NC; a brother Kevin Novitsky of MS; a sister Janice Klinger and husband Carl of CT; and four grandchildren Vincent Joseph Nelson-Fuse’; Heather Kathleen Nelson-Fuse’, Sophia Michaeline Minotti and Giavanna Grace Minotti. She is pre-deceased by her grandson Keith Branford Nelson-Fuse. Pauline is also survived by several nieces: Bethany DePaul, Katie Novitzky, Jacqueline Novitzky and nephews: Geoffrey Klinger and Jonathan Novitzky and their spouses and children.

Pauline was a kind and charitable person; she loved to give to charities and causes that benefited children. She loved caring for the children at the YMCA, volunteering at her kids schools and being a mentor for impoverished youth in CT. She was also an avid gardener. She loved to read. Pauline enjoyed watching feel-good movies, warm weather, the beach, and of course precious time spent with her grandchildren.

