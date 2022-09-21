Potsdam man prevents state from discontinuing Rotary Club license plates

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam Rotary Club member is responsible for saving and helping design license plates for Rotary members.

Michael Griffin wanted to apply for a new plate but found that the plate was close to being discontinued.

Griffin spent the last year getting other Rotarians in the state to help save and redesign the plates.

“There were only 30 Rotarian plates out there any longer and it was in danger of being discontinued if we didn’t do something about it. So we thought we would revamp it with the new logo and slogan and gain interest in Rotarians in having a new plate for people across the state,” said Griffin, North Central New York Rotary Area Governor.

The plates will feature the Rotarian logo and motto: service above self.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.