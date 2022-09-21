‘Pressing’ matters at Denmark orchard

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - The time is right, and the apples are ripe for some fall picking.

And Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard is branching out with a new offer this season: cider making.

“Why not have one more fun little thing to do and press your own cider?” orchard owner Patsy Makuch said. “Because lots of people, lots of kids, have never made cider before.”

From the branch to the bucket. You can grind down the apples, gather the pulp, scoop it into a filter, and …

“This is what the kids have fun doing here,” Makuch said.

… out comes fresh product.

“That’s what’s fun about it,” Makuch said. “It’s old fashioned. It’s different.”

It’s also cutting down on waste.

“We seem to throw away a lot of apples every year,” Makuch said. “When they get a little on the old side, it’s either throw them away or find something else to do with them.”

So, with the help of a 100-some-year-old behemoth, you’d be hard pressed to find a more effective way of using every last drop.

“So, come. We’re open 10 ‘til 5 every day,” Makuch said. “Right now, we’re into the peak honeycrisp time. You can’t get enough of this.”

