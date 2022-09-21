Ronald F. Dicob, 79, formerly of Martinsburg

Ronald F. Dicob, 79, formerly of State Route 26, died early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where he had been a resident since September 2020. (Funeral Home)

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ronald F. Dicob, 79, formerly of State Route 26, died early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where he had been a resident since September 2020.

Ron was born on May 12, 1943 in Lowville, the son of the late Raymond and Aretha (Peake) Dicob. Ronald attended Beaver River Central School. As a young man he helped his father in the logging business. He married Linda L. Smith on August 11, 1962 in Watertown. He was the boiler operator for over 40 years at AMF where he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, their four children, Kimberly J. (Brad) Boshart of Lowville; Deborah (Richard) Altemari of Rochester; Scott R. and Ronald T. Dicob both of Lowville; his two grandchildren, Richard Altemari of Nevada; Anthony Altemari of Rochester; his sister, Theresa (George) Getman of Denmark; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, David Dicob and Donald Dicob.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home, followed by a funeral at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery.

He enjoyed hunting and motorcycles when he was younger; Ron was always interested in older cars and trucks.

Memorials in Ronald’s name may be made to: Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, 7785 N. State Street, c/o Activities Department, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.