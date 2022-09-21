Some Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg neighborhood is being advised to boil water.

The advisory is for the 500 block of Jersey Avenue and the 900 Block of Franklin Street.

City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead.

Crews are replacing a water valve at the intersection of those two streets, so there’s little or no pressure. Low pressure increases the chance that untreated water and microbes can enter the system.

Officials say they expect it will be two or three days before it’s safe to use the water.

