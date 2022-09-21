Syracuse Mets winding down on successful season

Syracuse Mets wrapping up season
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Syracuse Mets wrap up their triple-A season next week with three home games: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under the direction of former Watertown Indians intern Jason Smorol, the Mets have had a banner year.

Next week’s games wrap up what’s been a great season on and off the diamond.

Being affiliated with the New York Mets has been a big boost for the turnstile count.

In the past, the season ended in early September but not this season, which has changed personal plans for GM Smorol.

When he does get to Alexandria Bay, he will be able to look back on a successful season.

