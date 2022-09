WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow night increasing the risk of thunderstorms. Expect clouds tonight with lows in the 50′s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with the best chance of storms later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with some showers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.