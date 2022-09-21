Watertown man faces drug possession charges

Nicholas Rafus
Nicholas Rafus(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police say they seized drugs, cash, and firearms when they executed a search warrant at a Watertown home Tuesday.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say 37-year-old Nicholas Rafus was arrested after a several-week-long investigation that allegedly revealed he was dealing drugs from his 246 Central Street home.

Police say they seized nearly $2,800 in cash, 39 grams of cocaine, 325 envelopes of a substance believed to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl, an electronic money counter, a Kimber .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen, two rifles, and brass knuckles.

Rafus was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and committed to county jail.

Police say more charges are pending as their investigation continues.

Shown are items seized when members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Central Street in Watertown
Shown are items seized when members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Central Street in Watertown(Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force)

