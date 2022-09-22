Anxiety screening could become part of doctor visits

An influential health guidelines group says U.S. doctors should regularly screen adults for...
An influential health guidelines group says U.S. doctors should regularly screen adults for anxiety. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The report released Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 is open for public comment until Oct. 17.(CDC via MGN)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Screening for anxiety might become part of a regular check-up when you visit your doctor.

For the first time, the U.S Preventative Services Task Force recommended primary care doctors screen adults for anxiety even if they have no symptoms. It could start happening as soon as next month.

Officials say Covid has caused a surge in mental health issues for people, including anxiety.

Symptoms of anxiety can include chest pain, insomnia, or difficulty breathing.

“If people are screened for some of these various things that I’ve mentioned, they can determine if it is actually anxiety, and then they can be taken to the right area, whether it be behavioral health or maybe even treated within their primary care,” said Tina O’ Neil, director of Mental Health Services, Samaritan Medical Center.

The anxiety screening usually comes in a form of a questionnaire from your doctor.

