Brendan J. Soper, 39, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Brendan J. Soper, 39, of Pleasant Valley Road, unexpectedly passed away at 2:35 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with the love of his parents at his side.

Brendan was born on October 30, 1982, in Ottawa, Ontario, the son of Rosemarie (Raza) and Eric Hunt. Despite being born with Down’s Syndrome, Brendan enjoyed going to school, listening to Barney the Dinosaur, Randy Travis and other country musicians, eating at the Asian Buffet, and spending time with his family, especially his brothers and sisters.

Brendan is survived by his parents Rosemarie and Eric of Potsdam; his grandmother, Doris Mitchell Hunt of Sanfordville; his brothers, Colin James Soper and his domestic partner, Judy Tokgoz of Montreal and Zachary Lee Hunt of Potsdam; his twin sisters, Rebecca May Cude and her husband, David of Fort Drum and Emily Lore Hunt of Potsdam; and his nephews, Fox and Archibald Lee Cude and Lorne Soper.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to the National Downs Syndrome Society (www.ndss.org).

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

