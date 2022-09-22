Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15, 2022. Despite the tragedy of her death, Brianna was able to save the lives of five people through the gift of organ donation.

Brianna was born on May 18, 1988, in Syracuse, the daughter of Lori (Robidoux) and Daniel DiStasi. She grew up in Massena, graduating from Massena High School in 2006. Brianna was a well-loved waitress at various restaurants in the Massena and was recently working in Plattsburgh.

Through her battle of addiction and recovery, Brianna forged many friendships in AA and other recovery support groups. She had a great love for music, loved socializing with her friends, and cherished the moments she was able to spend with her daughters.

Brianna is survived by her daughters, Rowan Wilkins (8) and Stella Williamson (3), both of Massena; her mother, Lori DiStasi and her companion, Bob Jarvis of Wilson Hill; her father, Daniel DiStasi and his companion, Joyce Mikles of Clearwater, Florida; her companion, Howie Williamson, Jr. of Massena; her stepsister, Lisa DiStasi of Syracuse; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brianna was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mary (Carbone) and Harvey Robidoux and her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Betty DiStasi.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Tuesday, September 27 from 2-4:00 PM with a prayer service being at 4:00 PM. Her family will continue to celebrate her life following the services at the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to the Amy Winehouse Foundation (www.amywinehousefoundation.org).

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

