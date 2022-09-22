Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15, 2022.  Despite the tragedy of her death, Brianna was able to save the lives of five people through the gift of organ donation.

Brianna was born on May 18, 1988, in Syracuse, the daughter of Lori (Robidoux) and Daniel DiStasi.  She grew up in Massena, graduating from Massena High School in 2006.  Brianna was a well-loved waitress at various restaurants in the Massena and was recently working in Plattsburgh.

Through her battle of addiction and recovery, Brianna forged many friendships in AA and other recovery support groups.  She had a great love for music, loved socializing with her friends, and cherished the moments she was able to spend with her daughters.

Brianna is survived by her daughters, Rowan Wilkins (8) and Stella Williamson (3), both of Massena; her mother, Lori DiStasi and her companion, Bob Jarvis of Wilson Hill; her father, Daniel DiStasi and his companion, Joyce Mikles of Clearwater, Florida; her companion, Howie Williamson, Jr. of Massena; her stepsister, Lisa DiStasi of Syracuse; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brianna was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mary (Carbone) and Harvey Robidoux and her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Betty DiStasi.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Tuesday, September 27 from 2-4:00 PM with a prayer service being at 4:00 PM.  Her family will continue to celebrate her life following the services at the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to the Amy Winehouse Foundation (www.amywinehousefoundation.org).

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
Candles
Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton
Candles
Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe & Doris McCabe
Gun
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, passed away, Monday morning,...
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Philadelphia

Obituaries

John E. Bevens, 86, of SR-342, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s...
John E. Bevens, 86, of State Route 342
Candles
Brendan J. Soper, 39, of Potsdam
Candles
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
Scam alert
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast