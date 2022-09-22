Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon.

Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Among his survivors are his wife Carol and four sons, Craig, Chip, Clay and Chris.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

