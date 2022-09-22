Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon.

Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Among his survivors are his wife Carol and four sons, Craig, Chip, Clay and Chris.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton
Candles
Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe & Doris McCabe
Gun
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, passed away, Monday morning,...
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Philadelphia

Obituaries

John E. Bevens, 86, of SR-342, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s...
John E. Bevens, 86, of State Route 342
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15,...
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena
Candles
Brendan J. Soper, 39, of Potsdam
Candles
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
Scam alert
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast