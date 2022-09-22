Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Debbie L. Wood, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clayton Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Debbie was born in Watertown May 30, 1959, daughter of Robert J. and Louise J. Phelps Sherman and she graduated from Thousand Islands High School. Her first marriage ended in divorce. On September 30, 1995 she married Keith D. Wood at the Depauville United Methodist Church with Rev. Joseph DeGroote officiating.

She was a maintenance worker for the Town of Clayton at Cerow Recreation Park. Debbie was Methodist, enjoyed gardening, baking, and especially spending time with the light of her life, her granddaughter Kennedy.

Along with her husband, Keith, she is survived by her two daughters, Erica L Manning-Orvis and husband Logan Manning-Orvis and Janette V. Harvey and husband Curtis, all of Clayton; granddaughter Kennedy Harvey; two brothers, William J. Sherman and Allen R. Sherman and wife Marcia, all of Clayton; two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at the Depauville Social Hall on Sunday, October 2, from noon to 3:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Debbie’s name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
Candles
Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe & Doris McCabe
Gun
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, passed away, Monday morning,...
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Philadelphia

Obituaries

John E. Bevens, 86, of SR-342, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s...
John E. Bevens, 86, of State Route 342
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15,...
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena
Candles
Brendan J. Soper, 39, of Potsdam
Candles
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
Scam alert
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast