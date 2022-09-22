Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Debbie L. Wood, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clayton Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Debbie was born in Watertown May 30, 1959, daughter of Robert J. and Louise J. Phelps Sherman and she graduated from Thousand Islands High School. Her first marriage ended in divorce. On September 30, 1995 she married Keith D. Wood at the Depauville United Methodist Church with Rev. Joseph DeGroote officiating.

She was a maintenance worker for the Town of Clayton at Cerow Recreation Park. Debbie was Methodist, enjoyed gardening, baking, and especially spending time with the light of her life, her granddaughter Kennedy.

Along with her husband, Keith, she is survived by her two daughters, Erica L Manning-Orvis and husband Logan Manning-Orvis and Janette V. Harvey and husband Curtis, all of Clayton; granddaughter Kennedy Harvey; two brothers, William J. Sherman and Allen R. Sherman and wife Marcia, all of Clayton; two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at the Depauville Social Hall on Sunday, October 2, from noon to 3:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Debbie’s name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

