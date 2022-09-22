PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Emily J. LaFazia, 88, formerly of Theresa and Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY.

Born on September 30, 1933 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of William and Ethel Joyner VanTassel and attended Theresa High School.

Emily married Fred LaFazia of Theresa, NY, in 1952. He passed away December 22, 2003.

She was a longtime member of the 7th Day Adventist Church, where she enjoyed playing the piano.

Survivors include a daughter, Maria Amyot, Hammond, NY; a son, Frank LaFazia and companion, Michelle Brayton, Watertown, NY; three granddaughters, Amanda Miller, Alicia Gossett, and Tauna Newman; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, a son and daughter-in-law and grandson (1978), Michael A. and Venessa Monaghan LaFazia and Michael A. LaFazia, II, son, Harold LaFazia, brother, Donald VanTassel, three sisters, Doris Steele, Deanna Freeman and Betty VanTassel, all passed away previously.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.