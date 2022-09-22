Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Deciding on your workout routine can be a roll of the dice.
Fitness expert Jamie Kalk takes her routine again to nature-filled Thompson Park in Watertown.
She shows us a multi-sided die she bought that has a different exercise on each face. Just roll the die and do what it tells you.
You can see how it works in the video.
Email Jamie with questions at befitforlife73@gmail.com.
