Have you seen this teen?

Troopers are searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh
Troopers are searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager.

Troopers are searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving his residence on Route 11 in the town of LeRay.

Jayvious is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 124 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jayvious Marsh, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

