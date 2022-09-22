Hello, Fall! (almost)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall officially starts tonight, but it will feel like it all day.

Temperatures won’t budge much from where they started in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few rain showers were moving through early, but much of the day will be dry and cloudy with highs around 60.

Fall starts at 9:03 p.m.

It will be a chilly night with lows ranging from the mid-30s to the low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Monday and rain is likely Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.