Highlights & scores: Boys’ & girls’ action on the pitch

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ soccer was on the docket Wednesday.

St. Lawrence Central was at Madrid-Waddington for a boys’ Northern Athletic Conference contest.

The Larries’ Charlie Dow sends a shot on goal, Joe White collects one of his five saves.

Kayden Kingston blasts a shot on goal. Conner Provost deflects the shot over the net. Kingston would eventually produce three goals and an assist.

Kingston passes to Ryan Mayette but is turned away.

Matt Reed added a goal and three assists, as the Jackets scored four times in the second half for a 6-1 win over St. Lawrence Central.

Canton hosted Potsdam in girls’ NAC soccer.

The Golden Bears’ Josie Schonberg fires a shot from just out the 18, stopped by Jadian Andrews to keep the game scoreless.

Haley Stevenson gets an open shot, but is again turned aside.

With 8:34 left, Abigail Woodruff gets a penalty shot and hits the mark for the lone goal of the contest.

Canton beat Potsdam 1-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Copenhagen 4, Sandy Creek 0

Lyme 2, LaFargeville 0

Immaculate Heart 8, South Jefferson 1

South Lewis 4, Alexandria 1

Beaver River 10, Sackets Harbor 1

Lowville 2, Indian River 0

Belleville Henderson 2, Thousand Islands 1

Canton 1, Potsdam 0

Lisbon 2, Edwards-Knox 2

Massena 2, Gouverneur 0

Norwood-Norfolk 2, Salmon River 1

OFA 1, Malone 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Madrid-Waddington 6, St. Lawrence Central 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 12, St. Regis Falls 0

Salmon River 9, Gouverneur 3

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Cortland 2, SUNY Potsdam 2

Women’s college soccer

Skidmore 1, Clarkson 0

SUNY Cortland 6, SUNY Potsdam 1

Alfred State 1, SUNY Canton 0

College volleyball

Jefferson 3, Broome 2

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Tupper Lake 3, Clifton-FIne 2

