Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution next week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law.

The resolution would allow the county attorney to explore options for challenging the state law in court.

It goes before the county’s finance and rules committee on Tuesday.

The resolution responds to a state law passed in the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year called the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

The sweeping legislation created “sensitive” areas where firearms are not allowed, including parks, churches, and theaters.

The law was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a state concealed carry law that had been on the books for more than 100 years.

Under the new law, someone seeking a concealed carry permit will have to complete 16 hours of classroom training and two hours of live-fire exercises.

The county resolution says the law is an attack on “the inalienable right to keep and bear arms.”

The resolution says the state went too far in its response to the Supreme Court’s decision by including requirements for proving an applicant’s good character and by requiring a review of an applicant’s social media accounts.

