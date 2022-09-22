John E. Bevens, 86, of State Route 342

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John E. Bevens, 86, of SR-342, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Born in the Town of LeRay on July 18, 1936, he was a son of R. Roy and Dora E. Littlefield Bevens and he was a graduate of Evans Mills High School.

John married Evelyn M. Nason Fisk in 1979 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Evans Mills, NY.

He was owner and operator of the Chevron Gas Station, Evans Mills, NY. He sold the business and became owner and operator of Don’s Auto Parts, Watertown, NY, of 20-years. After retiring, he worked part-time for NAPA, Pulaski, NY, for 15-years.

John was a lifetime member of the NRA. He also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, tinkering with auto repairs, family car rides, eating a meal at his favorite place, Shorty’s in Watertown, NY, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Bevens, Watertown, NY; six children, daughter, Joanne Kaune, Dover, PA, son, Jeffery Bevens, Evans Mills, NY, daughter, June Tolbert, Dover, PA, son, James Bevens, SC, daughter, Brenda Fisk, Watertown, NY, daughter, Toni and Marvin Fox, Monticello, IN; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a son, John Bevens, Jr., a daughter, Joan Alford, two brothers, Robert Bevens and Carl Bevens, three sisters, Doris Narrow, Marion Brimmer and Bertha Spooner, all passed away previously.

Burial will be in Evans Mills Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

