Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe & Doris McCabe

Published: Sep. 22, 2022
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe, 65, and Doris McCabe, 98, will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Deanna M. McCabe died on August 9, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 16, 1956, in Albany, New York, the daughter of the late Aurie & Doris (Potter) McCabe. Deanna was employed by the Sheriff’s Office, and she also worked for Sears Department Store in Watertown, NY, and Johnson Gas Station in West Carthage.

Doris McCabe died on September 8, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital, where she had been a patient since August, she was born on May 13, 1924, in Carthage, NY to the late Duane & Margaret Potter. Doris was primarily a homemaker.

They are survived by Aurie and his wife Linda McCabe and family from Oakdale, NY, and several special cousins and friends. Condolences in their memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

