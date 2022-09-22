No lawyers this time: Watertown and fire union resume contract talks

Seals of the city of Watertown and fire department
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire department are talking contracts once again. This time, though, without the lawyers.

The two sides have battled before during contract negotiations. Lack of promotions, equipment usage, and the number of firefighters on duty have stalled conversations in the past.

Dan Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191, says this round of talks has felt different.

“Simply not having lawyers in the room and being able to just talk across the table and just trade ideas back and forth has been a much more productive way of negotiating,” he said.

City Manager Ken Mix says the city and the union have met once so far, and are scheduled to meet again next week.

He says that the city is hopeful for a cordial negotiation process.

