Red & Black ready for league playoffs

Red & Black
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black open up defense of their Empire Football League championship with a playoff game this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The local semipro team hoped to add another trophy to the case.

The Red & Black beat Auburn twice during the regular season 56-0 and 41-6.

The two teams now meet in the semifinals of the EFL playoffs.

With two blowout wins over the Pride, you wonder if there’s a chance of underestimating the opponent this time around.

By earning the best record during the regular season, the Red & Black with homefield advantage in the playoffs.

The Red & Black host the Auburn Pride in the EFL semifinals on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at George Ashcraft Field.

R&B Hall of Fame

After postponing the event because of covid, the Watertown Red & Black Hall of Fame committee will hold its induction dinner and ceremony in early October.

The Hall of Fame event will feature a great group of inductees for the 2022 class.

This year’s induction will take place on the second Saturday in October.

Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door .

The ceremony will be October 8 at the Italian American Civic Association in Watertown.

