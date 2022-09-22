Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says

Scam alert
Scam alert(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s no reason for veterans to pay outlandish fees for their military records.

Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser says there’s a scam going around to get veterans to pay for their military discharge papers, which are available to them for free.

Moser says an Arizona company called DD214 DIRECT charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an email copy with a hard copy to follow.

According to military law, Moser says, veterans should file their papers with the county clerk’s office in the county they live in.

The originals are returned to the veteran and a free certified copy will be available to the veteran or family member at any time.

Moser says the papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.

