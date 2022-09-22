Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. 

Ms. Swinyer passed away Tuesday evening at her home after a two year fight with cancer. 

A complete obituary will be available when finalized and memories and condolences can be shared online at www.buckfunerlahome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Selena A. Swinyer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
Candles
Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton
Candles
Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe & Doris McCabe
Gun
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, passed away, Monday morning,...
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Philadelphia

Obituaries

John E. Bevens, 86, of SR-342, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s...
John E. Bevens, 86, of State Route 342
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15,...
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena
Candles
Brendan J. Soper, 39, of Potsdam
Scam alert
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast