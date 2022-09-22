Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

Ms. Swinyer passed away Tuesday evening at her home after a two year fight with cancer.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized and memories and condolences can be shared online at www.buckfunerlahome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Selena A. Swinyer.

