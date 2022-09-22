Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: A changing of seasons

(WWNY) - It’s the turning of the seasons and our pics this week reflect that.

It’s that time of year when we say goodbye to the monarch butterflies, as seen by Chelsey Patchen.

And say “hello” to the cooler-temp critters, like a bobcat seen lurking around in Gouverneur. Brian Morrow saw the big cat on his trail cam.

Tyler Scot Miller, on the other hand, saw a wolf preparing for autumn just off County Route 53.

Many turtles will begin hibernation in the coming weeks. Sharon Dafoe sent in a pic of a mom and baby near Richville getting their sunshine in while they can.

Keene Valley looks magical in the morning. Megan Wolf snapped a picture for us.

And we commend Rob Crosby of Crosby Window Cleaning for taking what was probably a slightly chilly dip in the St. Lawrence River to get some final summer jobs finished.

Thank you to everyone who shared their pics this week. As we are now into fall, we’d love to see the beautiful north country landscapes as they change colors. Look for our Fall Foliage sharespace -- and Send It To 7.

You can check out our galleries for Pics of the Week and Fall Foliage below.

