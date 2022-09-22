State issues siting permits for solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown

The Greens Corners Solar Project is scheduled for construction in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield.
The Greens Corners Solar Project is scheduled for construction in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield.(Boralex)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - It’s being called a “significant milestone” for a solar farm in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield.

The state has issued siting permits to Boralex’s Greens Corners Solar for its project.

Boralex, a Canadian-based company, is looking to use more than 1,000 acres for a 120-megawatt solar farm. That’s enough to power a few hundred homes.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in the development of Greens Corners Solar. The project will offer significant economic, social, and environmental benefits to New York State, Jefferson County, the Town of Watertown and the Town of Hounsfield. We appreciate the great collaboration we’ve experienced with the state, our host communities, and other key project stakeholders. Boralex looks forward to continuing these partnerships as we move into the next phase of development, and for decades to come,” said Project Head Andrew Buckley in an email.

The $150-million project was originally proposed in 2019.

Boralex wants it to be operational by 2024.

