Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Antwerp Street, passed away, Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at Upstate Hospital, Comfort Care Unit, Syracuse, NY.

Born in Watertown, NY, to Stanley F. and Bernadette M. Lawler Thornton on November 10, 1948. She graduated and from Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY, in 1966 and married James R. Hewitt on September 17, 1966.

Theresa raised her sons and babysat for many years before going to work at Indian River Central School in the cafeteria, retiring after 25-years.

She enjoyed traveling, walking, swimming, tanning and mostly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56-years, James Raymond Hewitt; two sons and their spouses, James Hewitt and Jill Poleski, and Michael and Tina Hewitt; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Barbara Pollock, Patty McKeever, Mary and Morris Gleason, and Monica and Charles Lynch; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Francis and Ellen Thornton, and Michael and Robin Thornton; three grandchildren, Brittany Roseberry, Courtney Gibson and Hunter Hewitt; three great-grandchildren, Layla, Brantley and Paisley Gibson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Bernadette Thornton, her sister, Betty Nadelen, and two nephews, Clint McKeever and Brett Eggleston.

There will be no funeral or calling hours at the request of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Indian River Ambulance Service, Inc., PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

